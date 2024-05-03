The production “Forbidden Broadway: Merrily We Stole a Song,” slated to make its Broadway debut at the Hayes Theater this summer, has been postponed. According to a statement released by producers Ryan Bogner, Victoria Lang, and Tracey McFarland, the decision comes amid an overcrowded Broadway schedule.

Originally set to kick off on July 29, the date was later moved up to July 12. However, despite the adjustments, the producers ultimately decided the current Broadway schedule presented challenges for the show’s successful run.

“We made the difficult decision today to postpone the upcoming Broadway production of Forbidden Broadway on Broadway: Merrily We Stole A Song,” the producers stated. “The Broadway landscape is enormously crowded at this moment, and while we adore Forbidden Broadway, we are disappointed that the show will not open at the Hayes on Broadway this summer. New programming for the Hayes Theater this summer will be announced soon.”

“Forbidden Broadway” and producer Gerald Alessandrini received a Tony Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, along with several Drama Desk Awards. The play debuted in 1982 at New York’s Palsson’s Supper Club and has since performed in over 200 cities. Additionally, Alessandrini’s spoof of the Broadway sensation “Hamilton,” titled “Spamilton,” had success in New York and continues to entertain audiences across the country.