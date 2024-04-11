The parody sensation, “Forbidden Broadway,” is gearing up for its long-awaited debut on Broadway. Originally slated to begin performances at Hayes Theater in late July, the production moved up its premiere date to July 15 before its August 5 opening night with an extension of the limited engagement until November 1.

The latest incarnation of Gerald Alessandrini’s Broadway production will be titled “Forbidden Broadway on Broadway: Merrily We Stole a Song,” – a nod to the Sondheim musical, “Merrily We Roll Along.” The play is set to be spearheaded by Ryan Bogner, Victoria Lang, and Tracey Stroock McFarland, alongside John Freedson and Harriet Yellin and will feature a rotating cast of guest stars.

In November 2023, “Forbidden Sondheim: Merrily We Stole a Song” performed for several nights at Manhattan’s Green Fig Cabaret Theater. Now, Broadway enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the upcoming production of “Forbidden Broadway” on Broadway, set to be produced by Broadway & Beyond Theatricals.

One of the hallmarks of “Forbidden Broadway” has been its ability to skewer the latest trends and productions on the Great White Way, and this latest installment is no exception. From contemporary blockbusters like “The Great Gatsby” and “The Notebook” to timeless classics like “Sweeney Todd” and “Into the Woods,” no show is safe from Alessandrini’s razor-sharp wit.

To secure your spot to “Forbidden Broadway on Broadway: Merrily We Stole a Song,” on Broadway, visit the official Forbidden Broadway website. Festivalgoers can also score tickets by visiting secondary ticketing sites like StubHub or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with the code “TICKETNEWS.”