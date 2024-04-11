The Grateful Dead-centric California music festival Skull and Roses has officially been called-off just a week before it was set to begin, with organizers citing financial troubles from last year’s edition.

The festival, which features Grateful Dead cover bands, was also set to include performances from Dark Star Orchestra and Sages & Spirits during its sixth edition from April 19 to 21 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. However, Skull and Roses founder Chris Miltrovich released a statement this week, noting that it is “impossible to sustain the weight of the new production” after “the financial devastation of the 2023 show.”

“We have maintained hope and exhausted every imaginable possibility, right up to this very moment,” Miltrovich said. “It has now become clear, however, that we have reached the end of the line. All the cards are down and there’s nothing left to see.”

He went on to note that “this is not a choice, the decision has been made for us,” and if they had stopped fighting for the fest sooner, they would have relayed the information to fans. As far as the future goes, Miltrovich said “we don’t know what the future holds,” but thanked fans for their “undying dedication and extreme connection with this show.”

However, those looking to receive a refund are out of luck. At the end of the statement, Miltrovich noted that tickets and hotels were sold on a non-refundable basis, and while organizers “sincerely wish that funds were available to refund all purchases,” “this is simply not the case at this time.”

Fans were quick to jump to social media to share their thoughts:

The 2024 Skull & Roses festival has been cancelled, with no refunds for those who bought tickets & hotels. Not exactly good news for anyone.#CaveatEmptor pic.twitter.com/J5EFC8QDrM — Terrapin Nation (@Terrapin_Nation) April 9, 2024

Skull & Roses? more like Fyre on the Mountain — garntd (Garrett) (@garntd) April 9, 2024

The Skull & Roses Festival has been cancelled at the 11th hour & event founder Chris Mitrovich is going to attempt to rob Deadhead Nation. No ticket refunds. Screwing vendors by telling them their paid fees are non-refundable.

. Mitrovich is a criminal & a rat in a drain ditch. pic.twitter.com/OBjEH1qsRQ — Scott W. Allen ⚡️ 🦆⚡️ 🐢 ⚡️ 🇺🇦 ⚡️ 🇵🇸 ⚡️ (@ScottWAllen16) April 10, 2024

i’m so disappointed in the mismanagement of the Skull and Roses festival. It takes a lot of gull to cancel it 2 weeks before it’s supposed to happen AND straight up say “no refunds”. i personally wasn’t attending but those assholes better be lawyering up — Eli Bank (@weireverywhere4) April 10, 2024

While there was no specific reason for the cancellation, some ticketholders speculated that the fest was called-off because Phish’s Las Vegas Sphere residency is happening the same weekend. Additionally, Dead & Company is set to play the famed venue in the coming weeks.

Ticketholders were encouraged to check their social media channels and official website for more information.

Amid the news, the Bay Area psychedelic soul band Moonalice is offering free entry to Skull and Roses ticketholders who bring their ticket and register beforehand. Find out more details here.