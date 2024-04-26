“Stereophonic” is officially extending its run on Broadway.

The play, penned by David Adjmi and featuring original songs by Will Butler, has been a hit since its sold-out world premiere Off-Broadway. Now, theatergoers have even more time to experience the show as it extends its limited run at the Golden Theatre.

Originally slated for a 14-week engagement, “Stereophonic” has now been granted an additional four weeks, running through August 18. Opening to critical acclaim on April 19 after a series of previews starting on April 2, the play takes audiences on a nostalgic journey back to 1976, and behind-the-scenes drama of an up-and-coming rock band as they strive to create a groundbreaking album.

In a recent interview with Playbill, playwright Adjmi shared his vision for “Stereophonic,” emphasizing the importance of portraying the mundane aspects of life amidst the glamor of rock stardom.

“I definitely knew from the beginning that I wanted it to feel very granular,” Adjmi said. “I wanted them to talk about very mundane things, because that is what a collaborative process is like. And even though people look really glamorous and really blown out on stage, I can channel this profound energy of when they’re living their lives—doing laundry and frying an egg. I’m really interested in that duality. And I just didn’t want to do a boilerplate depiction of rock stars.”

The “Stereophonic” cast includes Will Brill, Andrew R. Butler, Juliana Canfield, Eli Gelb, Tom Pecinka, Sarah Pidgeon, and Chris Stack. The creative team consists of designers Enver Chakartash, Jiyoun Chang, and Ryan Rumery.

