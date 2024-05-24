This summer, the Tony-nominated Broadway revival of “Cabaret” will witness a shift in its cast as headlining stars Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin take a break.

During June and July, audiences at the August Wilson Theatre’s Kit Kat Club can look forward to seeing the understudies step into the spotlight for the iconic roles of the Emcee and Sally Bowles.

David Merino is set to take on the role of the Emcee on June 17, June 24, July 7, and July 8. On July 15, Marty Lauter, also known as Marcia Marcia Marcia from RuPaul’s Drag Race, will grace the stage as the Emcee. Lauter usually plays Victor in the ensemble.

For the role of Sally Bowles, Gabi Campo will perform during the 2 p.m. matinees on June 19, June 26, July 3, and July 10. Typically seen as Frenchie, Campo will transition to the lead role. Paige Smallwood, who usually plays Rosie, will take on the role of Sally Bowles for the 2 p.m. matinee on July 17.

The decision to announce the understudy performances in advance is a rare move in the Broadway world. This transparency allows fans and theatergoers to plan their visits accordingly. To secure your spot at “Cabaret,” visit one of the links below:

