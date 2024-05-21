The stage musical adaptation of the classic film “Death Becomes Her” is set to open on Broadway this fall, featuring a cast led by Tony nominees Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard.

The musical, which is currently premiering in Chicago, will make its Broadway debut at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre with previews starting October 23, leading up to an official opening night on November 21. The Chicago premiere is scheduled to run from May 19 to June 2 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre.

The musical brings back Hilty and Simard in their acclaimed roles as Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp. These characters, immortalized by Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn in the 1992 film, are frenemies whose quest for eternal youth through a magical potion leads to unexpected and humorous complications.

Joining Hilty and Simard on stage will be Tony nominee Christopher Sieber as Ernest Menville and Grammy winner Michelle Williams as Viola Van Horn, both reprising their roles from the Chicago production.

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, “Death Becomes Her” features a book by Marco Pennette and an original score by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey.

The creative team for the musical includes scenic design by Tony winner Derek McLane, costume design by Tony winner Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Tony winner Justin Townsend, and sound design by Tony winner Peter Hylenski.

Numerous presale tickets will be available for the Broadway production. Tickets are currently available exclusively to American Express Card Members until May 28 at 9:59 a.m. ET via BroadwayDirect.com. Audience Rewards members can access presale tickets from May 28 at 10 a.m. ET until May 31 at 9:59 a.m. ET through AudienceRewards.com. An exclusive fan presale will be available from May 31 at 10:00 a.m. ET for those registered at DeathBecomesHer.com. General public sales will begin on June 3 at 10:00 a.m. ET, also at BroadwayDirect.com.

