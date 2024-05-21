Slayer fans: this year is the last time to catch the iconic thrash metalheads at a show, as guitarist Kerry King has confirmed the band will no longer tour.

Earlier this year, Slayer surprised fans when they announced reunited appearances at upcoming music festivals. However, it appears that a tour is not in the future. During an interview with Sirius XM’s Trunk Nation, King clarified that Slayer’s one-off dates this year are just that — and a reunion won’t last further than an occasional live appearance.

“We’ve been turning down offers for the last four years,” King said, noting that the offer came right around the same time as his solo project was being released.

“Every time I talk about it to journalists and magazines and stuff, I say, ‘Listen, Slayer is not gonna make another record. Slayer is never gonna tour again,'” King said. “May Slayer do a one-off here or there? Maybe. I told my [solo] band when [the Slayer reunion shows] came up, I’m like, ‘Listen, this is a blip on the radar to me. This isn’t a solo project that’s gonna recycle musicians every record cycle. You guys are with me till you don’t wanna be.'”

King went on to note that from here on, he plans to increase his activity with his solo band, while future Slayer performances outside of 2024 will be infrequent — anywhere from two to five years. His eponymous solo band — which just appeared at Sonic Temple — will support Mastodon and Lamb of God on a North American tour this summer.

Slayer is returning to the stage for headlining sets at Chicago’s Riot Fest, Louder Than Life, and Aftershock. Find tickets to see Slayer at a show this year below:

