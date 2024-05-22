Grammy Award-winning gospel singer, songwriter and producer Kirk Franklin revealed the highly awaited 2024 round of “The Reunion Tour.”

Franklin will be accompanied by some of the celebrated figures in gospel music like Yolanda Adams, Fred Hammond, Marvin Sapp, and The Clark Sisters as co-headliners throughout the tour. Kierra Sheard-Kelly will also join the run as a special guest across all dates. The upcoming series of shows follows the success of the 2023 tour of the same title which also reunited some of the biggest names of the genre.

“The Reunion Tour” will kick off September 6 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia before visiting Boston, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Brooklyn, Miami, Atlanta, San Antonio, New Orleans, Austin, and more. The 33-date trek will wrap-up in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum on November 3.

Franklin launched his musical career in 1992 when he formed “The Family” – a 17-voice choir from neighborhood friends and associates. Over the course of more than 30 years, he dropped 13 studio albums, majority of which he released as a solo artist, and some he delivered as Kirk Franklin & The Family, and Kirk Franklin’s Nu Nation in the late 90s.

The gospel singer-songwriter won 19 Grammy Awards among the 31 nominations, as well as receiving many other awards including GMA Dove Awards, BET Awards, Soul Train Music Awards and Stellar Awards. Franklin’s latest album, Father’s Day, was released in October 2023.

Tickets to “The Reunion Tour” will be available at artist’s official website beginning Wednesday, May 22 at 10 a.m. local time. Find various ticketing options via secondary marketplaces, as well as Franklin’s full list of upcoming tour dates, below:

Fri Sep 06 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Thu Sep 07 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

Sun Sep 08 | Boston, MA | MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Wed Sep 11 | Toronto, CAN | Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto (Mississauga)

Fri Sep 13 | Cincinnati, OH | The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Sun Sep 15 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Tue Sep 17 | Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center

Thu Sep 19 | Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena

Fri Sep 20 | Chicago, IL | Credit Union 1 Arena

Sat Sep 21 | Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sun Sep 22 | St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

Wed Sep 25 | Charlotte, NC | Bojangles Coliseum

Thu Sep 26 | Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena

Sat Sep 28 | Norfolk, VA | Norfolk Scope Arena

Sun Sep 29 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

Wed Oct 02 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Thu Oct 03 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

Sat Oct 05 | Birmingham, AL | The Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Sun Oct 06 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Tue Oct 08 | Miami, FL | FPL Solar Amphitheater

Thu Oct 10 | Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena

Fri Oct 11 | Orlando, FL | Addition Financial Arena

Sat Oct 12 | Jacksonville, FL | VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sun Oct 13 | New Orleans, LA | Lakefront Arena

Thu Oct 17 | Austin, TX | H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

Sun Oct 20 | Memphis, TN | FedExForum

Mon Oct 21 | Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center

Thu Oct 24 | San Antonio, TX | Frost Bank Center

Sun Oct 27 | Fort Worth, TX | Dickies Arena

Wed Oct 30 | Anaheim, CA | Honda Center

Fri Nov 01 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena

Sat Nov 02 | San Diego, CA | Viejas Arena

Sun Nov 03 | Los Angeles, CA | The Kia Forum