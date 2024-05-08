British singer-songwriter Suki Waterhouse is hitting the road this fall, set to cross North America. Joining Waterhouse on select dates are openers Bully and Debbii Dawson.

“The Sparklemuffin Tour” is set to span across 24 cities, kicking-off the run in Denver on September 28 at Mission Ballroom. From there, the “My Fun” singer is scheduled to make stops in Los Angeles, Vancouver, Portland, Kansas City, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Boston, Chicago, and Nashville before wrapping up in Atlanta at The Eastern.

Following her debut album, I Can’t Let Go, released in 2022, Waterhouse is getting ready for her upcoming album, set to be released later in 2024. The singer is also slated to perform at Day In Day Out Festival in Seattle on July 12 and 13.

General ticket sales for “The Sparklemuffin Tour” begin on Friday, May 10. A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and tour dates can be found below:

Suki Waterhouse Tickets

Suki Waterhouse tickets at MEGAseats

Suki Waterhouse tickets at Suki Waterhouse’s official website

Suki Waterhouse tickets at StubHub

Suki Waterhouse tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Suki Waterhouse tickets at Vivid Seats

The Sparklemuffin Tour 2024 Tour Dates

09/28 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *

10/17 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues ^

10/18 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater ^

10/19 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum ^

10/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren ^

10/22 – San Diego, CA @ The Sound ^

10/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre ^

10/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

10/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom ^

10/30 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater ^

12/02 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman ^

12/03 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory ^

12/04 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre ^

12/06 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora ^

12/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount ^

12/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall ^

12/11 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

12/13 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ^

12/14 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS ^

12/15 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY ^

12/17 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre ^

12/18 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed ^

12/19 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^

12/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern ^

^ = w/ Bully

* = w/ Debbii Dawson