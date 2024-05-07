In the wake of the relocation of Take That’s Manchester gigs from the Co-op Live venue to the AO Arena, Ticketmaster finds itself at the center of a storm of irritated fans.



The transition, prompted by technical issues at Co-op Live, has left many ticket holders frustrated and disappointed with some demanding refunds due to what they perceive as inadequate seating arrangements.

The shift in venue brought about a wave of complaints from fans who found themselves assigned seats that were worse than the original sections they paid for. Many voiced their discontent on social media platforms, expressing frustration over what they perceived as a lack of transparency and responsiveness from Ticketmaster’s customer service.

Amidst the chaos, Ticketmaster responded to the mounting pressure by reiterating that refunds are indeed available for ticket holders who find themselves dissatisfied with their new seating arrangements. In a statement, Ticketmaster said:

“With Take That’s shows moving to a new venue with a different layout, our team has worked with the event promoter to move fans to a location as similar to their original booking as possible.However, some seating locations will vary. We appreciate fans’ understanding, and reiterate that refunds are available through their Ticketmaster account.”

However, despite assurances from Ticketmaster, some fans have reported difficulties in obtaining refunds through the Ticketmaster website. Complaints range from unresponsive support to confusing refund procedures, leaving ticket holders feeling frustrated.

@TicketmasterUK @AOArena @GaryBarlow @OfficialMarkO @takethat @ollymurs

Ticketmaster have cancelled and refunded 1 of my 4 tickets for 9th May in error. They are ignoring my messages to reinstate the ticket, it's totally their fault. Can someone please help? 🙈😡 — Sue Formby (@sueformby) May 7, 2024

Is anyone else having big issues with @Ticketmaster? Date change means I can no longer attend so I am entitled to a refund for @takethat. My tickets have been deleted from my account and they have told me I won’t be getting a refund.Absolutely disgusting 😡. Not ok — Jaymie ❤️Maisie (@JaymieBellis) May 6, 2024

Ticketmaster said the same to me. I was 3rd row and now block E so about 20 rows back. I'm so annoyed but if I get a refund I will loose out on hotel and and coach tickets, so am in a no win situation!! I am going Friday night. — Julie Player (@JuliePlayer2) May 7, 2024

I’ve asked for a refund, had enough! Been messaging since Saturday but now they’re trying to not give the full price I paid! 🙈🤣 — jaimie ⫩❤️🐝⫩❤️🐝⫩❤️🐝 (@blueeyedbaby34) May 6, 2024

Even trying to get a refund is proving to be a nightmare too. Ticketmaster are awful to deal with. X — Jaymie ❤️Maisie (@JaymieBellis) May 4, 2024

@TicketmasterCS @TicketmasterUK @takethat @TheCoopLive can’t express how disappointed I am in Ticketmaster CS! Contacted about Thursdays rescheduled date, tickets not appropriate for my partially sighted Mum, only solution to get a refund & miss out on the show? #discrimination — Holly Bowe (@HBowe8) May 7, 2024

Hi @gigsandtours @TicketmasterUK can you please tell me why my £245 each VIP seats to see @takethat on Tuesday have been moved to Block 103 row B and I haven’t been refunded the difference?

I notice the same block and row is £118 for another band? This is not right @MartinSLewis pic.twitter.com/SC842h8JAY — Lindsey Abbott (@LindsAbbott) May 5, 2024

Does this sound like I’m getting a refund to you?! @TicketmasterUK are refusing the refund!! Shame on you TM! pic.twitter.com/BzfXUGz2U1 — Tart with a cart (@MissMelanieD) May 5, 2024

In response to concerns by ticket holders, AO Arena general manager Jen Mitchell released a statement:

“We completely sympathise with the fans over the past few weeks. Ticketing providers are working incredibly hard to do what they can to allocate the best appropriate equivalent seats for upcoming shows, and to make sure fans are as well located as they can be based on original bookings.

“As a venue we don’t manage ticketing. Our responsibility is to make sure everyone gets in and has a great, safe time on the night. And of course, we’re really pleased to be able to host these shows at AO Arena and keep them in Manchester for fans over five massive nights. We advise fans to contact their ticket provider with any queries or issues.”