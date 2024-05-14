The ticket resale marketplace TickPick announced it is now an Official Fan Experience Partner of the NFL teams Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams.

One of the highlights of the Eagles’ multi-year agreement is the unveiling of the TickPick landing at Lincoln Financial Field, a pregame destination situated on the main concourse above Pepsi Plaza. The exclusive space is designed to immerse fans and serve as a hub for attendees and granting them the opportunity to interact with Eagles legends.

TickPick Landing is also set to offer all-inclusive food and beverage options and allow early access to 90 TickPick ticket holders two hours before kickoff – and will open its doors to all fans one hour before the game begins. In addition to these amenities, TickPick will offer elevated packages, such as the chance to hold the American flag on the field during the National Anthem and the chance to win autographed memorabilia.

Meanwhile, TickPick’s collaboration with the Rams aims to revolutionize the ticketing landscape at SoFi Stadium with the introduction of innovative ticket packages, including the Ultimate Fan Experience Tickets.

These exclusive tickets provide access to VIP club seats, where fans will have access to all-inclusive food and beverage offerings two hours before kickoff. Additionally, Ultimate Fan Experience Tickets come with a VIP entrance to SoFi Stadium and other perks such as exclusive merchandise and opportunities to meet Rams personalities.