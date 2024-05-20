Secondary ticketing site Viagogo apologized for “mistakenly” advertising tickets to an upcoming England football match, although the practice of reselling football tickets is outlawed in the U.K.

Viagogo advertised around 100 tickets for England’s game versus Iceland on June 7 at Wembley. The tickets, which have since been removed, were listed by various sellers including a London-based seller with 70 tickets for sale in batches up to 12. According to the Football Association, Viagogo was not authorized to resell tickets to the match.

The secondary ticketing site recognized its error in a statement to The Guardian.

“A human error led to this event listing being mistakenly created and it was removed as soon as we were made aware,” Viagogo said. “We extend our sincere apologies to those fans who bought tickets, and we are in the process of providing them with a full refund as well as a 100% voucher.”

The site went on to note that “unauthorized listings are strictly prohibited on our marketplace and we’ve reviewed our processes to ensure it doesn’t happen again.”

A spokesperson for the FA told the publication that anyone who bought tickets through Viagogo could have been denied entry at the turnstile.

“We strongly advise against anyone purchasing tickets on the secondary market,” the spokesperson said. “We also make every effort to trace tickets that are listed for sale on unofficial channels, and where possible, will cancel these tickets.”

This follows news last week where Viagogo agreed to better inform its customers on the conditions in which tickets are resold following dialogue with the European Commission. The company agreed to implement changes to its website by the end of August.