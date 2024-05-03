U.S. military servicemembers and veterans are in for a treat: the WWE is offering complimentary ticket offers throughout the month of May.

The complimentary offer is in celebration of Military Appreciation Month. In order to obtain the free tickets, servicemembers and veterans need to show a valid military or veteran ID.

“WWE is proud to support our nation’s military servicemembers and veterans and has always offered active-duty servicemembers the opportunity to see a WWE Live Event as our guest,” the company said in a statement.

In celebration of Military Appreciation Month this May, WWE is hosting a complimentary ticket offer for WWE Live Events for all servicemembers and veterans with a valid military or veteran ID.https://t.co/WDGnItegVJ — WWE (@WWE) May 2, 2024

The offer is extended to upcoming WWE events like Monday Night RAW, Friday Night SmackDown, SuperShow Summer Tour, NXT Battleground, and NXT Heatwave. Find a full list of upcoming WWE Live events here.

This is the latest WWE news; recently, the wrestling company announced it was joining forces with UFC to bring NXT Battleground to UFC Apex in Las Vegas this June. Additionally, WWE will host its first-ever event in Scotland for “Clash at the Castle” at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Saturday June 15.

Tickets to all WWE events can be found via various ticketing sites below:

