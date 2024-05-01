Rising Latin star Young Miko is set to embark on a tour this summer, bringing music to 19 cities across the U.S.

The “XOXO Tour” kicks-off at Denver’s Fillmore Auditorium on July 31, followed by gigs in San Jose, Las Vegas, Houston, New York, and Boston. She’ll appear at venues along the way like The Met in Philadelphia, Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater, and the Coco-Cola Roxy in Atlanta before wrapping-up at Miami’s Hard Rock Live on September 11.

Young Miko’s debut album, att., debuted on the Top 10 of Billboard’s Top Latin Albums and Latin Rhythm Albums charts, garnering attention in the scene with singles “offline,” “curita” and “ID.” Additionally, she appeared at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, and Teen Vogue described her as a performer with “the confidence of a veteran.”

Tickets head on sale May 1 at 10 a.m. with additional presales running throughout the week. A general on sale is slated for Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m. local time.

Find various ticketing options, as well as Young Miko’s full list of upcoming tour dates, below:

Young Miko Tickets

Young Miko tickets at MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order)

Young Miko tickets at Artist’s Official Site

Young Miko tickets at StubHub

Young Miko tickets at Vivid Seats

Young Miko tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership with code TICKETNEWS

Young Miko | The XOXO Tour 2024

7/31 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium

8/3 Wheatland, CA Hard Rock Live Sacramento

8/6 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic

8/9 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

8/10 Las Vegas, NV Fontainebleau Las Vegas

8/12 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

8/15 Los Angeles, CA Peacock Theater*

8/19 Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater

8/20 Houston, TX Smart Financial Centre

8/21 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

8/24 Rosemont, IL Rosemont Theatre

8/27 New York, NY The Theater at Madison Square Garden

8/30 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

8/31 Philadelphia, PA The Met

9/1 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion

9/4 Washington, DC The Theater at MGM National Harbor

9/6 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

9/7 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live

9/11 Miami, FL Hard Rock Live