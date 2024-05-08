Puerto Rican rapper Yovngchimi is heading for a limited “Demon Time” tour across North America this summer. The Latin drill and trap rapper will be joined by fellow Puerto Rican musicians Pressure 9×19 and Slayter.

The five-date trek starts at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on June 21 before visiting cities like Brooklyn, Philadelphia, and Mexico City. The run is set to wrap-up in Orlando at the Kia Center on August 10.

Ángel Javier Aviles Monzón, better known by his stage name Yovngchimi, gained recognition in his home country with his first single “Glizzy Walk” in 2021. His debut song was followed by the release of its different versions under the titles of “Glizzy Walk 2.0” and “Glizzy Walk 2.5,” the latter featuring the collaboration of Eladio Carrión.

In 2023, the rapper dropped his first studio album called WLGS (Whole Lotta Gvng Shit) and in that same year, he took the stage for his first show at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico.

Yovngchimi fans can score tickets to the upcoming trek via various options below:

Yovngchimi Tour Tickets

Yovngchimi tickets at MEGAseats

Yovngchimi tickets at StubHub

Yovngchimi tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Yovngchimi tickets at Vivid Seats

Yovngchimi Tour Dates

Fri Jun 21 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Mon Jun 24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

Tue Jun 25 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

Sat July 27 – Mexico City, MX @ Carpa Velodromo

Sat Aug 10 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center