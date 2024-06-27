Rapper, R&B and soul artist Anderson .Paak is set to embark on a North American tour this fall. The Grammy-winning musician will play to fans in 14 different cities, performing his 2016 sophomore album Malibu in its entirety.

In celebration of the album’s eighth anniversary this year, he will be accompanied by The Free Nationals on stage as usual, with special guests Maurice Brown and GAWD joining him as support on all dates.

.Paak will kick-off the tour at Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend on September 18 before visiting cities like Los Angeles, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Chicago, Philadelphia, and more with a final destination at Lakewood Amphitheatre in Atlanta on October 13.

The multi-instrumental talent has dropped four albums: Venice (2014), Malibu (2016), Oxnard (2018), and Ventura (2019). Malibu was nominated for Grammy Awards for Best Urban Contemporary Album, but it was Ventura that helped him score his first Grammy.

2021 marked .Paak’s collaborative R&B project with Bruno Mars, titled Silk Sonic, along with the “Leave The Door Open” single garnering over one billion streams. The track topped the US Billboard Hot 100, as well as earning the duo four Grammy Awards the following year.

“The 2016 album [Malibu] not only helped .Paak bolt his way to the top of every publication’s year-end list,” commented Billboard regarding the artist’s Malibu album which he will play in full entirety at the upcoming tour, “but also made his peers salivate at the chance of working with him. Considering there’s a dearth of musicians who can rap, sing, play various instruments and produce, someone like Anderson .Paak is a much-needed anomaly in the hip-hop sphere.”

.Paak’s latest headlining trek dates back to 2019 after the release of Ventura. According to Pollstar Boxoffice reports, he sold out the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, in June 2019, grossing $659,202 on 12,196 tickets.

In 2022, he contributed to Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Global Stadium Tour as an opening act on select dates. The same year, he also had a multiple-gig Las Vegas residency with Bruno Mars as part of their Silk Sonic project.

General onsale for .Paak’s upcoming tour begins on Friday, June 28. Various ticket purchasing options as well as the full schedule can be viewed below:

Anderson .Paak 2024 Tour Tickets

Anderson .Paak tickets at MEGAseats

Anderson .Paak tickets at Andersonpaak.com

Anderson .Paak tickets at StubHub

Anderson .Paak tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Anderson .Paak tickets at Vivid Seats

Anderson .Paak 2024 Tour Dates

Wed Sep 18 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Thu Sep 19 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 21 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Tue Sep 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Thu Sep 26 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

Fri Sep 27 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 28 – Las Vegas, NV – Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Wed Oct 02 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Fri Oct 04 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sat Oct 05 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 08 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

Wed Oct 09 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Fri Oct 11 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Sun Oct 13 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre