The South American Football Confederation (CNMEBOL) has reached a new milestone: over one million tickets have been sold for the Copa América international football tournament in the U.S. this summer.

The tournament, which will feature 32 games, includes the participation of 10 national teams and six invited teams from North America. Teams will compete ahead of the final at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, scheduled for July 14.

CONMEBOL’s president Alejandro Dominguez said the confederation is “filled with excitement and enthusiasm” after selling over one million tickets.

“This also renews out commitment to offering a unique and unforgettable CONMEBOL Copa América, worthy of the rich history of the oldest national team tournament in the world,” Dominguez said. “The entire planet will experience a global sports festival, and countless football fans across the Americas will enjoy this experience through unprecedented programs and activities.”

Games will be played at 13 different Copa América venues, including New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, seating 82,000 guests, and the 18,000-seat Children’s Mercy Park. The matches will kick-off with Argentina vs. Canada on Thursday, June 20 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The USA team will take on Bolivia at the AT&T Stadium on Sunday, June 23.

