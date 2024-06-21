Mexico City’s Corona Capital is returning from November 15 to 17 with a stacked lineup of rock acts.

This year’s lineup will feature headlining performances at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez from rock icons like the former Beatles star Paul McCartney, “American Idiot” punkers of Green Day, New Order, Toto, and Queens of the Stone Age, as well as pop stars Shawn Mendes, Melanie Martinez, and EDM’s Zedd and Empire of the Sun.

Other notable acts set to take the stage include American Football, Luke Hemmings, St. Vincent, Beck, and Leon Bridges. Nothing But Thieves, The Aquadolls, Twin Shadow, The Beaches, and Tyla are among the artists rounding-out the bill.

Tickets to this year’s Corona Capital festival head on sale June 25. Find the full lineup, as well as various ticketing options, below:

Corona Capital Festival 2024 Tickets

