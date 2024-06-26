MLB’s Chicago Cubs have reportedly filed a lawsuit against Wrigley View Rooftop — a business that sells rooftop tickets in a building overlooking Wrigley Field.

According to Sportico, the suit was filed last week, and the team described the business’ practices as ‘unlicensed sales’ and ‘intellectual property theft.’

Various buildings are located in view of the 41,649-capacity Wrigley Field. Two decades ago, the owners agreed to share roughly 17% of their revenue from out-of-stadium rooftop seats and 11% of billboard revenue with the Cubs. However, some of the Cubs’ properties and deals with remaining owners have recently come to an end.

The publication noted that Tim Cerney, an attorney representing Wrigley View Rooftop owner Aiden Dunican, said that the Cubs had demanded revenue share be increased to 30% and billboard revenue to 50% in April. The Cubs — represented by attorneys Timothy Knapp and Kent Hayden of Kirkland & Ellis — fired back, noting that Dunican and his business are “liable for misappropriation, unjust enrichment and unfair competition.” The Cubs claimed that while other business owners have obtained a license to sell tickets, Dunican has continued to operate without doing so.

The suit further claims that Dunican’s business generates hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue each year without incurring costs from running a MLB team.

The Cubs are seeking a jury trial, monetary damages and a permanent injunction that would bar Dunican and his business from selling admissions to watch games and other events at Wrigley Field.