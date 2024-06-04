Cyndi Lauper revealed her “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” farewell tour, marking her first major tour in over a decade. The 23-city headlining run coincides with the release of “LET THE CANARY SING,” a feature-length documentary exploring Lauper’s life and career.

The tour is set to begin on October 18 at the Bell Centre in Montreal. From there, the singer is scheduled to make stops in Boston, Washington, D.C., New York, Dallas, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Portland before her final show on December 5 in Chicago at the United Center.

Lauper is a Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning songwriter and performer. Her debut album, She’s So Unusual, won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist and made history by having four top-five singles, including “Girls Just Want To Have Fun.”

Over the years, Lauper has released ten additional studio albums, featuring hits like “Time After Time” and “True Colors,” and she has been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Lauper is also a New York Times best-selling author.

General on sale is scheduled to begin on Friday, June 7, at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour Dates

Fri Oct 18 | Montreal, QC | Bell Centre

Sun Oct 20 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Thu Oct 24 | Detroit, MI | Fox Theatre

Sat Oct 26 | Boston, MA | MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sun Oct 27 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

Wed Oct 30 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

Fri Nov 01 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

Sun Nov 03 | Columbus, OH | Schottenstein Center

Wed Nov 06 | Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena

Fri Nov 08 | Hollywood, FL | Hard Rock Hollywood

Sun Nov 10 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Tue Nov 12 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

Thu Nov 14 | Austin, TX | Moody Center

Sat Nov 16 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center

Tue Nov 19 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center

Wed Nov 20 | San Diego, CA | Viejas Arena

Sat Nov 23 | Los Angeles, CA | Intuit Dome

Sun Nov 24 | Palm Desert, CA | Acrisure Arena

Tue Nov 26 | San Francisco, CA | Chase Center

Sat Nov 30 | Portland, OR | Moda Center

Sun Dec 01 | Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Dec 04 | Minneapolis, MN | Target Center

Thu Dec 05 | Chicago, IL | United Center