Cyndi Lauper revealed her “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” farewell tour, marking her first major tour in over a decade. The 23-city headlining run coincides with the release of “LET THE CANARY SING,” a feature-length documentary exploring Lauper’s life and career.
The tour is set to begin on October 18 at the Bell Centre in Montreal. From there, the singer is scheduled to make stops in Boston, Washington, D.C., New York, Dallas, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Portland before her final show on December 5 in Chicago at the United Center.
Lauper is a Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning songwriter and performer. Her debut album, She’s So Unusual, won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist and made history by having four top-five singles, including “Girls Just Want To Have Fun.”
Over the years, Lauper has released ten additional studio albums, featuring hits like “Time After Time” and “True Colors,” and she has been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Lauper is also a New York Times best-selling author.
General on sale is scheduled to begin on Friday, June 7, at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:
Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour Dates
Fri Oct 18 | Montreal, QC | Bell Centre
Sun Oct 20 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
Thu Oct 24 | Detroit, MI | Fox Theatre
Sat Oct 26 | Boston, MA | MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sun Oct 27 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena
Wed Oct 30 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
Fri Nov 01 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena
Sun Nov 03 | Columbus, OH | Schottenstein Center
Wed Nov 06 | Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena
Fri Nov 08 | Hollywood, FL | Hard Rock Hollywood
Sun Nov 10 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
Tue Nov 12 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center
Thu Nov 14 | Austin, TX | Moody Center
Sat Nov 16 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center
Tue Nov 19 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center
Wed Nov 20 | San Diego, CA | Viejas Arena
Sat Nov 23 | Los Angeles, CA | Intuit Dome
Sun Nov 24 | Palm Desert, CA | Acrisure Arena
Tue Nov 26 | San Francisco, CA | Chase Center
Sat Nov 30 | Portland, OR | Moda Center
Sun Dec 01 | Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena
Wed Dec 04 | Minneapolis, MN | Target Center
Thu Dec 05 | Chicago, IL | United Center