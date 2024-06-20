This summer, Dave Chappelle is set to bring his comedy series back to his hometown of Yellow Springs, Ohio. The acclaimed comedian is slated to host a series of performances, titled “Dave Chappelle and Friends,” scheduled for July 3, 5, and 6 at the outdoor Wirrig Pavilion.

Chappelle’s return to Yellow Springs marks a continuation of performing in Ohio which began in the beginning days of the pandemic. In a bid to keep live entertainment alive while adhering to social distancing protocols, Chappelle hosted a series of outdoor shows at the Wirrig Pavilion.

Tickets for “Dave Chappelle and Friends,” will be available through a presale starting Thursday, June 20. Fans looking to secure their spots can use the access code “CHORD.” For those who miss the presale, general ticket sales are set to begin on Friday, June 21.

In addition to his live performances, Chappelle has continued to make waves with his Netflix specials. His latest stand-up special, “The Dreamer,” released in December 2023, has been well-received by audiences and critics.

A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

Dave Chappelle 2024 Tour Dates

06/28 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

07/03 – Yellow Springs, OH @ Wirrig Pavilion

07/05 – Yellow Springs, OH @ Wirrig Pavilion

07/06 – Yellow Springs, OH @ Wirrig Pavilion