George Lopez fans were left with a less than desirable show in California after the comedian walked-out of his set early.

On Friday night, Lopez performed at Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville, California, which was initially rescheduled from April 20 due to a medical emergency. However, he reportedly left the show 30 minutes early due to hecklers.

The venue took to social media to describe the incident, noting that Lopez “let down his fans” and he he had his own security team “that could have easily escorted any hecklers out.”

“We had a pre show meeting to have a plan in place for hecklers,” Eagle Mountain Casino said. “He could have provided us an opportunity to allow our security and team to escort any hecklers out since his own private security did not. George decided not to continue with the show and leave.”

The venue went on to note that “we went above and beyond to provide George with first class service from his arrival to the property to the start of the show.”

“We never want to let our guests down and we are as disappointed and shocked as you are,” Eagle Mountain Casino said.

Lopez’ team responded in a statement to TMZ, claiming that the casino did not provide a good experience for the artist, as well as the fans, claiming that the audience was unruly.

“George’s personal security team worked with the venue security staff to maintain order, ensure safety, and eject disruptive individuals,” Lopez’ team said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the casino security team was not adequate to accomplish this task. George is not obligated to perform in an unsafe environment. He feels badly that those who came to see the show were unable to do so as a result.”

Venue staff contested these claims, telling Western Slope Now that “while we did see guests yelling out, we see recordings showing those saying, ‘We love you. Can we buy you a drink,’ etc.”

As an apology to fans, Eagle Mountain Casino is offering full reimbursements to ticketholders, as well as free tickets of equal or lesser value to any future 2024 show at the casino.

“Now, for a second time, the comedian is causing the casino to once again accommodate guests by reimbursing show tickets and going above and beyond to ensure guests know the casino values their business and only wants to provide a positive experience while visiting,” Eagle Mountain Casino staff said.

Attendees can fill out a refund request via the venue’s website here.