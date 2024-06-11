Edinburgh’s live music and events scene is poised for a significant boost, as plans for a new 8,500-capacity arena at Edinburgh Park have been recommended for approval by city planning officials.

The project, spearheaded by AEG Europe, a prominent live sports and entertainment provider, submitted a comprehensive planning application to the City of Edinburgh Council earlier this year. The proposed venue, spanning 18,500 square meters, aims to contribute to the broader regeneration of Edinburgh Park in collaboration with developer Parabola.

According to Savills, a global real estate services provider, the arena is projected to generate approximately £520 million (€611 million/$665 million) annually in gross value added to Edinburgh’s economy. Additionally, the venue is expected to attract over 700,000 visitors each year, positioning it as a major attraction in the Scottish capital.

Alistair Wood, Executive Vice-President of Real Estate and Development at AEG Europe, expressed his enthusiasm for the project’s progress. “We’re delighted that the proposals for a new arena in Edinburgh are recommended for approval,” he stated. “We look forward to presenting the facts about the proposals at the committee and answering any questions elected members may have.”

Wood emphasized the extensive consultation and discussion undertaken with the public and key stakeholders prior to submitting the application.

“This reflects months of consultation and discussion with the public and key stakeholders prior to the application being submitted and a positive ongoing dialogue with all throughout the application process,” he noted. “This is the most sustainable site available, and we’re determined to enhance Edinburgh as a venue for live music and other events. We are hopeful the Planning Committee will support the officers’ recommendations.”

The timing of this announcement coincides with Edinburgh’s hosting of Taylor Swift, who performed three sold-out concerts at Murrayfield Stadium. Swift’s concerts broke attendance records, following the Edinburgh Council’s decision to increase Murrayfield’s capacity from 67,130 to 72,990.