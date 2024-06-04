Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams announced her North American tour: “The Secret of Us.” Special guest Role Model is set to join as direct support throughout the tour.

“The Secret of Us” is slated to kick off on September 5 in Portland at Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds. From there, the singer is scheduled to perform in various cities such as Seattle, Los Angeles, Denver, Houston, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., New York, and Boston before her final show on October 10 at Portland, Maine’s State Theatre.

The tour supports Abrams’ upcoming sophomore album, The Secret of Us, set for release on June 21. Last month, she unveiled the lead single “Risk,” which quickly garnered attention, amassing 1 million streams on Spotify in less than 10 hours and currently has over 33 million streams. The Secret of Us follows Abrams’ debut album, Good Riddance, released in February 2023.

Additionally, Abrams is set to rejoin Taylor Swift on the second leg of her North American “Eras Tour” on October 18, having previously performed over 30 shows with Swift last year.

Fans looking to secure their tickets can sign up now for the Seated registration presale, which begins on Tuesday, June 4 at 10 a.m. local time. General on sale tickets will be available starting Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m. local time on Gracie Abrams’ official website, gracieabrams.com.

A complete list of “The Secret of Us” tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

Gracie Abrams Tickets

Gracie Abrams tickets at MEGAseats

Gracie Abrams tickets at gracieabrams.com

Gracie Abrams tickets at StubHub

Gracie Abrams tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Gracie Abrams tickets at Vivid Seats

The Secret of Us Tour Dates

09.05.24 | Portland, OR | Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

09.06.24 | Seattle, WA | WAMU Theater

09.08.24 | Berkeley, CA | The Greek Theatre

09.11.24 | Los Angeles, CA | Greek Theatre

09.15.24 | Denver, CO | Fillmore Auditorium

09.19.24 | Irving, TX | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

09.20.24 | Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall

09.22.24 | Austin, TX | Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

09.24.24 | Kansas City, MO | Uptown Theater

09.25.24 | Minneapolis, MN | The Armory

09.27.24 | Chicago, IL | Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

09.29.24 | Nashville, TN | Ryman Auditorium

09.30.24 | Atlanta, GA | Coca-Cola Roxy

10.02.24 | Washington DC | The Anthem

10.04.24 | New York, NY | Radio City Music Hall

10.08.24 | Philadelphia, PA | The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

10.09.24 | Boston, MA | MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10.10.24 | Portland, ME | State Theatre^

^ Without Role Model