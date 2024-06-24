Hulaween is returning to Live Oak, Florida for its 11th edition this October with a stacked lineup.

The four-day festival is set to run from Thursday, October 24 through Sunday, October 27 at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park. The bluegrass rockers of The String Cheese Incident will headline the event alongside the debut of The Bobby Weir Incident, featuring the Grateful Dead’s Weir. The ladder will close the show with a three-hour set of Grateful Dead music.

Sublime is also set to take the stage during the weekend, featuring original members Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh, alongside frontman Jakob Nowell — the son of the late Bradley Nowell. Other notable acts performing throughout the weekend include the jamband Umphree’s McGee, psychedelic/soul band Black Pumas, Greensky Bluegrass, Australian R&B artist Tash Sultana, rapper Killer Mike, alt-indie artist Cory Wong, and electro-soul’s Daily Bread.

Dance and electronic music will take center stage with performances from British producer/DJ Chris Lake, world bass’ CloZee, electro/house DJ Cassian, UK breakbeat’s Tipper, transnational dubstep’s Liquid Stranger, dubstep duo Chase & Status, experimental bass Of The Trees, and deep house/indie music producer Nora En Pure.

Lettuce, Dirtwire, Kyle Walker, Moontricks, Say She She, Mike Dillon and Punkadelick, and Manic Focus are also among the acts to take the stage, with Brux, Davezilla, Honey Hounds, and The Headtones rounding-out the bill.

Curated art will also be on site, following this year’s theme of “Spirit Lake…Escaped!”

General admission tickets are currently up-for-grabs, as well as special VIP primitive camping, glamping, RV, and cabin passes, dubbed “mummy,” “werewolf,” “witch,” “vampire,” “goblin,” or “zombie.” Find various ticketing options, as well as the full poster lineup, below:

Hulaween 2024 Tickets

Hulaween 2024 Tickets at MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order)

Hulaween 2024 Tickets at Hulaween Official Website

Hulaween 2024 Tickets at StubHub

Hulaween 2024 Tickets at Vivid Seats

Hulaween 2024 Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership with code “TICKETNEWS”