The show will go on for Justin Timberlake, who will reportedly stick to his current touring schedule despite his recent arrest and charges of driving under the influence in New York. His tour resumes with two shows this weekend in Chicago, followed by a pair of shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

A source independently confirmed to TicketNews that there are no current plans to change the touring calendar for Timberlake.

The pop star was arrested by police in the Hampton’s town of Sag Harbor having allegedly failing field sobriety tests after being pulled over just after midnight Tuesday. He told arresting officers he had just “one martini, and I followed my friends home’’ — while refusing three times to take a Breathalyzer test. He spent the night in jail before being arraigned on charges related to the alleged intoxication as well as moving violations in the morning and released without bail.

His next court appearance is scheduled for July 26 at Village Court in Sag Harbor. That would conflict with the first night on the European leg of the ongoing Forget Tomorrow World Tour, in Krakow, Poland. His attorney has said that there are plans to fight the charges.

According to The Sun, Timberlake reassured crew members for the tour that he would not postpone or cancel shows in the wake of the incident. “He made sure that this arrest didn’t create tension in the crew, he reacted like a boss, like someone who owns his s**t,” said the insider, who the Sun says is a member of the touring crew. “He said sorry for bringing this kind of attention to the team. Everyone was happy to hear what he said.”

Tickets for all tour dates remain available on both box office and resale sites – despite claims that its initial run was almost immediately sold out when new shows were added. Tickets for tonight’s show at United Center in Chicago can be had for as low as $58 on MEGASeats.com, with tickets to Saturday’s show at the same venue trending slightly lower.

It should be noted that prices on Ticketmaster – the official box office of the United Center – are being propped up by price floors – with a minimum price of just over $90 after fees for the least expensive resale ticket in the building – with the exact same group of tickets available on the independent resale marketplace for $63.

For someone buying all six tickets in that particular group, that price floor would entail paying nealy $200 extra – $548.45 vs. $377.40 – for the same six tickets.

Timberlake has already cancelled one show on the tour, calling off a South Carolina show in early June without giving a reason.

