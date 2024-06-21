The show will go on for Justin Timberlake, who will reportedly stick to his current touring schedule despite his recent arrest and charges of driving under the influence in New York. His tour resumes with two shows this weekend in Chicago, followed by a pair of shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden.
A source independently confirmed to TicketNews that there are no current plans to change the touring calendar for Timberlake.
The pop star was arrested by police in the Hampton’s town of Sag Harbor having allegedly failing field sobriety tests after being pulled over just after midnight Tuesday. He told arresting officers he had just “one martini, and I followed my friends home’’ — while refusing three times to take a Breathalyzer test. He spent the night in jail before being arraigned on charges related to the alleged intoxication as well as moving violations in the morning and released without bail.
His next court appearance is scheduled for July 26 at Village Court in Sag Harbor. That would conflict with the first night on the European leg of the ongoing Forget Tomorrow World Tour, in Krakow, Poland. His attorney has said that there are plans to fight the charges.
According to The Sun, Timberlake reassured crew members for the tour that he would not postpone or cancel shows in the wake of the incident. “He made sure that this arrest didn’t create tension in the crew, he reacted like a boss, like someone who owns his s**t,” said the insider, who the Sun says is a member of the touring crew. “He said sorry for bringing this kind of attention to the team. Everyone was happy to hear what he said.”
Tickets for all tour dates remain available on both box office and resale sites – despite claims that its initial run was almost immediately sold out when new shows were added. Tickets for tonight’s show at United Center in Chicago can be had for as low as $58 on MEGASeats.com, with tickets to Saturday’s show at the same venue trending slightly lower.
It should be noted that prices on Ticketmaster – the official box office of the United Center – are being propped up by price floors – with a minimum price of just over $90 after fees for the least expensive resale ticket in the building – with the exact same group of tickets available on the independent resale marketplace for $63.
For someone buying all six tickets in that particular group, that price floor would entail paying nealy $200 extra – $548.45 vs. $377.40 – for the same six tickets.
Timberlake has already cancelled one show on the tour, calling off a South Carolina show in early June without giving a reason.
Justin Timberlake Tickets
Justin Timberlake Tickets at MEGASeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off your order)
Justin Timberlake Tickets at Justin Timberlake’s Official Website
Justin Timberlake Tickets at StubHub
Justin Timberlake Tickets at Vivid Seats
Justin Timberlake Tickets at Ticket Club
Justin Timberlake Upcoming Tour Dates
June 21 – Chicago, IL | United Center
June 22 – Chicago, IL | United Center
June 25 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
June 26 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
June 29 – Boston, MA | TD Garden
June 30 – Boston, MA | TD Garden
July 3 – Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena
July 4 – Hershey, PA | Hershey Park Stadium
July 7 – Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
July 9 – Lexington, KY | Rupp Arena
July 26 – Krakow, PL | Tauron Arena Krakow
July 27 – Krakow, PL | Tauron Arena Krakow
July 30 – Berlin, DE | UBER Arena
July 31 – Berlin, DE | UBER Arena
August 3 – Antwerp, BE | Sportpaleis
August 4 – Antwerp, BE | Sportpaleis
August 7 – Birmingham, UK | Utilita Arena Birmingham
August 8 – Manchester, UK | Co-op Live
August 11 – London, UK | The O2
August 12 – London, UK | The O2
August 15 – Amsterdam, NL | Ziggo Dome
August 16 – Amsterdam, NL | Ziggo Dome
August 19 – Amsterdam, NL | Ziggo Dome
August 21 – Munich, DE | Olympiahalle
August 22 – Munich, DE | Olympiahalle
August 25 – Cologne, DE | Lanxess Arena
August 26 – Cologne, DE | Lanxess Arena
August 29 – Copenhagen, DK | Royal Arena
August 30 – Copenhagen, DK | Royal Arena
September 2 – Stockholm, SE | Tele2 Arena
September 4 – Hamburg, DE | Barclays Arena
September 6 – Lyon-Décines, FR | LDLC Arena
September 7 – Lyon-Décines, FR | LDLC Arena
October 4 – Montreal, QC | Bell Centre
October 7 – Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center
October 8 – Newark, NJ | Prudential Center
October 11 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center
October 13 – Washington, DC | Capital One Arena
October 17 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
October 18 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
October 21 – Buffalo, NY | KeyBank Center
October 23 – Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena
October 25 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena
October 27 – Chicago, IL | United Center
October 28 – Milwaukee, WI | Fiserv Forum
October 31 – Saint Paul, MN | Xcel Energy Center
November 2 – Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena
November 8 – Sunrise, FL | Amerant Bank Arena
November 9 – Orlando, FL | Kia Center
November 12 – Jacksonville, FL | VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
November 14 – Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center
November 16 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
November 19 – Knoxville, TN | Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
November 20 – Louisville, KY | KFC Yum! Center
November 23 – Memphis, TN | FedExForum
November 25 – New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center
December 2 – Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center
December 4 – Houston, TX | Toyota Center
December 6 – Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center
December 8 – Wichita, KS | INTRUST Bank Arena
December 10 – North Little Rock, AR | Simmons Bank Arena
December 12 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena
December 14 – Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena
December 16 – Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse
December 19 – St Louis, MO | Enterprise Center
December 20 – Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center