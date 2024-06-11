Rapper Kendrick Lamar is celebrating this year’s Juneteenth with a special concert.

The gig, dubbed “The Pop Out Ken & Friends,” is set to take place on June 19 at Inglewoods’ Kia Forum. While Kendrick has not confirmed which of his “friends” will be joining him for the show, it’s highly likely that his cousin and frequent collaborator Baby Keem will make an appearance.

The show, which is slated to kick-off at 4 p.m. PST, will be livestreamed via the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and Prime Video as a part of Amazon Music’s celebration of Black Music Month, “Forever the Influence.”

Kendrick has made headlines over the past few weeks for his beef with Drake, which led to two No. 1 singles — “Not Like Us” and “meet the grahams.”

Find various ticketing options to see Kendrick Lamar & Friends on Juneteenth below:

Kendrick Lamar | “The Pop Out Ken & Friends”

