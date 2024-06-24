The KIDZ BOP LIVE 2024 Tour announced it is being extended through November, adding 17 new dates. This announcement comes alongside news that Spotify has joined the tour as an official partner.

The tour is slated to begin on June 27 in Stamford, Connecticut at the Palace Theatre and will now visit over 60 cities across the United States. Some of the added cities include Toledo, Louisville, Southhaven, El Paso, Denver, Knoxville, and Wallingford before the final performance on November 18 in Utica at The Stanley Theatre.

The Kidz Bop Kids are known for performing some of the most popular songs of the year. Kids can expect to hear songs like Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso,” “Million Dollar Baby” by Tommy Richman, and Beyonce’s “Texas Hold Em.” Additionally, attendees will be among the first to experience brand-new choreography to songs from KIDZ BOP’s newest album, KIDZ BOP 2024 Vol. 2, which is set for global release on July 12.

Presale tickets for the KIDZ BOP LIVE 2024 Tour are available to Citi cardmembers from Monday, June 24, at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, June 27, at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. Additional pre-sales include offers for past KIDZ BOP ticket purchasers and a Spotify Fans First presale, where top fans will receive early access to tickets via email.

General on sale is slated to go on sale Friday, June 28. A complete list of ticket–purchasing options can be found below:

