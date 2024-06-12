For the first time on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, a concertgoer has been charged with voyeurism.

The concertgoer, a 64-year-old man, was arrested at Murrayfield Stadium in Scotland on Saturday, June 8. Voyeurism, described as perverted crime, is an act of gaining sexual pleasure while watching others when they are naked or engaged in sexual activity.

According to Police Scotland Superintendent David Happs, the man committed the offense during the show on Saturday and was released after agreeing to appear in Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

No other details were made public regarding the arrest.

| READ: Man Jailed for Illegally Sneaking Person Into Taylor Swift Show |

During the Scotland show, another incident occurred in the crowd, where Swift had to halt her show after noticing a fan in distress. Swift signaled that the concertgoer needed medical assistance and told the crowd, “I’m just gonna keep playing until somebody helps them, I’m gonna be singing this song.” She continued to strum her guitar while waiting, noting, “I can do this all night.”

Swift then continued with the remainder of her set.

The record-breaking Eras Tour continues with three sold-out shows at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium on June 13. From there, she’ll cross Europe and the U.K. before picking-up her next North American leg in October.