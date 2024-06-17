The Metropolitan Opera (Met) in New York City has made notable strides in its ticket sales, achieving the highest numbers since the COVID-19 pandemic. This season, the Met sold 72% of its available tickets, an increase from 66% in the 2022-23 season and a considerable rise from 61% in the first season post-pandemic.

While these figures remain below the pre-pandemic levels of 75% in the 2018-19 season and a projected 76% for 2019-20, the Met’s progress marks a positive trend.

“We’re on a good path in terms of our ticket sales, and most impressive is the fact that the audience is remarkably younger,” Peter Gelb, the Met’s general manager, said in a statement.

The Met’s audience demographics have shifted, with single-ticket buyers averaging 44-years-old and subscription holders averaging 70-years-old. This season also saw 84,934 new ticket buyers, a signific, aant increase from 75,930 in 2022-23. About 25% of these new patrons attended one of six contemporary operasnd approximately 10% of them returned for another performance.

The Met’s financial health has seen improvements, although challenges remain. The opera house withdrew $40 million from its endowment this season, leaving it with about $255 million, down from $309 million in July of the previous year.

The Met has engaged Boston Consulting Group to explore cost reductions and enhance ticketing and fundraising efforts. Gelb anticipates that these measures will result in a positive financial impact of $30 to $40 million over the next four seasons.

“They and we estimate that over the next four seasons as a result of their findings and recommendations we will have a positive swing of between $30 and $40 million,” Gelb said. “There is no question that we are still climbing out of the hole of the pandemic, as are other opera companies.”

A key highlight of the season was the revival of Julie Taymor’s 2004 production of Mozart’s “The Magic Flute,” which sold 87% of available tickets. This production, particularly popular among families, is set to increase performance from 13 to 17 next season.