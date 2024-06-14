Mk.gee has announced a fall world tour following a successful run of 18 sold-out shows across North America.

The tour is slated to kick off on September 2 in Vancouver at the Commodore Ballroom. From there, the singer is scheduled to make stops in various cities such as Seattle, Los Angeles, Denver, Houston, Atlanta, Nashville, Boston, Philadelphia, and Brooklyn before the final North American performance on October 5 in Minneapolis at the Uptown Theater.

After the North American leg, the tour is set to extend to the UK on October 31 in London at Electric Brixton. He is also slated to make stops in Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, and Australia.

Mk.gee’s debut album, Two Star & The Dream Police, received critical acclaim from various outlets such as Billboard, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, and Vulture. Guitarist Eric Clapton also praised Mk.gee’s innovative guitar techniques, noting, “he has found things to do on the guitar that are like nobody else.”

A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

Mk.gee Tour Dates

North America

9/2 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

9/3 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

9/6 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

9/7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

9/9 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

9/11 – Denver, CO @ Summit

9/13 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

9/14 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

9/15 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

9/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

9/19 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

9/20 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

9/21 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion

9/23 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

9/24 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

9/26 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston

9/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

9/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

10/1 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

10/2 – Detroit, MI @ St Andrew’s Hall

10/3 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

10/5 – Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater

UK & Europe

10/31 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton

11/2 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmarte

11/4 – Berlin, DE @ Betonhalle

11/5 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Australia

12/3 – Brisbane, QLD @ The Triffid

12/5 – Sydney, NSW @ Metro Theatre

12/7 – Melbourne, VIC @ Max Watts