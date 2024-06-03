Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne will head out on a nine-date run to support his new album, Long Way Home.

LaMontagne will embark on his solo headlining tour on September 17, starting at Abraham Chavez Theatre in El Paso. The brief tour will include gigs in Austin, Dallas, New Orleans, Birmingham, and more before wrapping-up on September 28 at Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando. The Secret Sister will join the musician at all dates.

The “Long Way Home” tour will run midway through the previously revealed trek with Gregory Alan Isakov, which will take place from September 4 through October 13.

Throughout his career, LaMontage has released eight studio albums, including the Grammy Award-winning God Willin’ & the Creek Don’t Rise. He’s also collaborated with renowned producers like Ethan Johns, Dan Auerbach, and Jim James. The last album he recorded was 2020’s Monovision.

Ahead of the full release of Long Way Home, LaMontage is set to drop the lead single, “Step Into Your Power,” on June 5. The track can be presaved here. Album presave/preorder will also be live June 5.

“Every song on Long Way Home is in one way or another honoring the journey,” LaMontagne said in a statement. “The languorous days of youth and innocence. The countless battles of adulthood, some won, more often lost. It’s been a long hard road, and I wouldn’t change a minute.”

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Tuesday, June 4 on various markets. Additional presales will continue throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m. local time.

See below for ticket purchasing options and full dates:

Ray LaMontagne Tour Tickets

Ray LaMontagne tickets at MEGAseats

Ray LaMontagne tickets at Ray LaMontagne official website

Ray LaMontagne tickets at StubHub

Ray LaMontagne tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Ray LaMontagne tickets at Vivid Seats

Ray LaMontagne Tour Dates

September 17—El Paso, TX—Abraham Chavez Theatre

September 19—Austin, TX—ACL Live at the Moody Theater

September 20—Dallas, TX—Music Hall at Fair Park

September 21—New Orleans, LA—Orpheum Theatre

September 22—Chattanooga, TN—Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

September 24—Birmingham, AL—Alabama Theatre

September 26—St. Petersburg, FL—The Mahaffey Theater

September 27—Fort Lauderdale, FL—Broward Center for the Performing Arts – Au Rene Theater

September 28—Orlando, FL—Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts