Riot Fest is returning to Chicago with a new location and stacked lineup.

The Chicago punk and alt-rock event is set to take place from September 20 to 22, and after nearly a decade at Douglass Park, the fest will head to Bridgeview, Illinois’ SeatGeek Stadium for what they’re now calling “RiotLand.” The pop-punkers of Fall Out Boy will headline the event alongside thrash-metal icons of Slayer, and indie star Beck.

Rob Zombie and St. Vincent are among the acts topping the bill, as well as The Offspring, who will perform Smash in-full. Public Enemy, Bright Eyes, Sublime, and Dr. Dog are also set to perform, along with The Marley Brothers — including Ziggy, Stephen, Julian, Ky-Mani, and Damian — who will perform the music of their legendary father, Bob Marley.

Spoon, Sum 41, Cypress Hill, The Hives, GWAR, Waxahatchee, Tierra Whack, Taking Back Sunday, Clutch, Suicidal Tendencies, Lamb of God, and Something Corporate are set to take the stage, joined by the punkers of Descendents, Circle Jerks, Pennywise, and Laura Jane Grace. Over the course of the weekend, NOFX will play three separate sets as a part of their farewell tour.

Two and three-day general admission passes, as well as VIP tickets, are currently up-for-grabs. Find various ticketing options, as well as the full lineup poster, below:

