The Front Bottoms announced their “Finding Your Way Home Tour,” with a series of U.S. dates set for fall 2024.
The tour, spanning from September to December, is slated to begin with back-to-back concerts on September 12 and 13 at the House of Blues Boston. From there, the band is scheduled to make stops in various cities such as Syracuse, Kansas City, Pittsburgh, Las Vegas, Austin, New Orleans, and Atlanta.
The Front Bottoms’ final performance is scheduled for December 14 at Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena in Atlantic City for the East Coast edition of Champagne Jam. In addition to these major cities, the band is expected to announce more dates and locations across the country.
The tour follows The Front Bottoms’ latest album, You Are Who You Hang Out With, released in 2023.
Tickets for the “Finding Your Way Home Tour” will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, June 27. A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:
Finding Your Way Home Tour Dates
09/12 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
09/13 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
09/14 — Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre
09/17 — Detroit,MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
09/18 — Ft. Wayne, IN @ The Clyde
09/20 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
09/21 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis
09/24 — Des Moines, ID @ Val Air Ballroom
09/25 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
09/27 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
10/13 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland
10/15 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
10/16 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
10/18 — Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
10/19 — Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
10/20 — Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
10/22 — Chicago, IL @ HOB Chicago
10/23 — Chicago, IL @ HOB Chicago
10/26 — Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore Silver Spring
11/21 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas
11/22 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim (Champagne Jam – West Coast)
11/23 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim (Champagne Jam – West Coast)
11/24 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
11/26 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek
11/27 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
11/29 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas
11/30 — New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans
12/02 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando
12/04 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
12/14 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena (Champagne Jam – East Coast)