The Front Bottoms announced their “Finding Your Way Home Tour,” with a series of U.S. dates set for fall 2024.

The tour, spanning from September to December, is slated to begin with back-to-back concerts on September 12 and 13 at the House of Blues Boston. From there, the band is scheduled to make stops in various cities such as Syracuse, Kansas City, Pittsburgh, Las Vegas, Austin, New Orleans, and Atlanta.

The Front Bottoms’ final performance is scheduled for December 14 at Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena in Atlantic City for the East Coast edition of Champagne Jam. In addition to these major cities, the band is expected to announce more dates and locations across the country.

The tour follows The Front Bottoms’ latest album, You Are Who You Hang Out With, released in 2023.

Tickets for the “Finding Your Way Home Tour” will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, June 27. A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

Finding Your Way Home Tour Dates

09/12 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

09/13 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

09/14 — Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre

09/17 — Detroit,MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

09/18 — Ft. Wayne, IN @ The Clyde

09/20 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

09/21 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis

09/24 — Des Moines, ID @ Val Air Ballroom

09/25 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

09/27 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

10/13 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland

10/15 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

10/16 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

10/18 — Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

10/19 — Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

10/20 — Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

10/22 — Chicago, IL @ HOB Chicago

10/23 — Chicago, IL @ HOB Chicago

10/26 — Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore Silver Spring

11/21 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas

11/22 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim (Champagne Jam – West Coast)

11/23 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim (Champagne Jam – West Coast)

11/24 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/26 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek

11/27 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

11/29 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

11/30 — New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans

12/02 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

12/04 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

12/14 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live @ Etess Arena (Champagne Jam – East Coast)