Emo kids: this one’s for you. The Used announced a Fall 2024 U.S. tour featuring support from The Plain White T’s and Raue.

The tour is slated to kick off on June 20 in Gary, Indiana at Hard Rock Casino @ Northern Indiana. From there, the band is expected to make stops in cities such as Columbus, Baltimore, Little Rock, Kansas City, Birmingham, Nashville, Atlanta, and St. Augustine before their final performance on October 7 at New Orleans’ House of Blues. Ahead of the run, the band is scheduled to perform June 14 to 16 at Download Festival 2024 in Derby, United Kingdom.

This tour announcement comes on the heels of The Used’s upcoming release, MEDZ, set to drop on June 21. MEDZ is expected to have a mix of previously released material alongside eight new tracks from the Toxic Positivity writing session.

The pre-sale for select dates is currently underway, with fans able to use the code CHORD to secure their tickets . A general on sale is set to begin on Friday, June 14 at 10 a.m. local time.

A list of ticket-purchasing options and tour dates can be found below:

The Used Tickets

The Used tickets at MEGAseats

The Used tickets at The Used’s official website

The Used tickets at StubHub

The Used tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

The Used tickets at Vivid Seats

The Used 2024 Tour Dates

06/20 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Casino @ Northern Indiana *

06/21 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s *

06/23 – Franklin, WI @ Phase Fest !

06/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis *

06/26 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live @ 20 Monroe *

06/28 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live *

06/29 – Cleveland, OH @ The Masonic Temple *

06/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *

07/02 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre *

07/03 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre Portland *

07/05 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS ^

07/06 – St. Catharines, ON @ Born and Raised Fest

07/09 – Baltimore, MD @ Power Plant Live *

07/10 – Hampton, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom *

07/12 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage *

07/13 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa *

09/21 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall #

09/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre #

09/25 – Fort Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theater #

09/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City #

09/28 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore #

09/29 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works #

10/01 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern #

10/02 – Tampa, FL @ Hard Rock Event Center – Tampa #

10/04 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution #

10/05 – St. Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheater #

10/07 – New Orleans, LA @ House Of Blues #

* = w/ Story of the Year and Amira Elfeky

! = w/ Story of the Year

^ = w/ Amira Elfeky

# = w/ The Plain White T’s and Raue