At the age of 84, Tom Jones is gearing up for his North American “Ages & Stages” 2024 tour – set to begin this fall.

The North American leg is slated to begin on September 5 in Uncasville, CT, at Mohegan Sun Arena. From there, the singer is scheduled to make stops in various cities, including Atlantic City, New York, Las Vegas, San Diego, Los Angeles, and San Jose, before Jones’ final show on October 12 in Placer County, CA, at The Venue at Thunder Valley.

Jones is currently in the midst of his UK and EU tour. His next performance is on June 28 in Santon Downham, UK, before heading to the Netherlands, Malta, Cyprus, Greece, Spain, Portugal, and Germany.

The “It’s Not Unusual” singer last released an album in 2021 titled Surrounded by Time, which garnered critical acclaim.

Tickets for the “Ages & Stages’ tour will first be available for select dates through a Live Nation presale beginning on June 27 at 10:00 a.m. local time using the access code CHORD. Tickets are slated to go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 28, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

A complete list of tour dates and ticket-purchasing options can be found below:

Tom Jones Tickets

Tom Jones tickets at MEGAseats

Tom Jones tickets at tomjones.com

Tom Jones tickets at StubHub

Tom Jones tickets at Ticket Club | Free membership code TICKETNEWS

Tom Jones tickets at Vivid Seats

Ages & Stages Tour Dates

09/05 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

09/07 — Highland Park, IL @ Pavilion at Ravinia

09/09 — Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

09/11 — Oxon Hill, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

09/13 — Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

09/15 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

09/17 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

09/18 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

09/21 — Tulsa, OK @ River Spirit Casino Resort

09/23 — Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

09/25 — Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

09/28 — Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

09/29 — Las Vegas, NV @ Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

10/01 — Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater

10/04 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

10/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

10/09 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

10/10 — San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

10/12 — Placer County, CA @ The Venue at Thunder Valley