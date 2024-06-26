Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival is set to make a return to Los Angeles this November for its 10-year anniversary.

The carnival is set to take place at its longtime location of Dodger Stadium from November 16 to 17. Camp Flog Gnaw first came to fruition in 2012 by the Los Angeles native and has since expanded to include carnival rides and two days of music.

The 2024 edition’s lineup has not been revealed at this time.

An advance sale is set to go down this week, with two-day general admission, VIP, and Super VIP passes up-for-grabs available on Thursday, June 27 at 12 p.m. PT, as well as an American Express card sale from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT. A general public sale is set to begin on Friday, June 28 at 12 p.m.

While Tyler, The Creator recently pulled-out of his festival appearances at Lollapalooza and Outside Lands — citing immovable conflicts — he is still slated to headline Austin City Limits in October. He also took over Coachella as one of the headliners earlier this year.

Find Camp Flog Gnaw ticketing options below and stay up-to-date on festival information here.

