Tyler The Creator announced that he will no longer be performing in headlining slots at two high profile festivals in 2024. The rapper, who performed Wednesday night in Los Angeles at Kendrick Lamar’s pop-up Juneteenth concert, announced he would have to cancel his planned appearances at both Lollapalooza and Outside Lands this summer.

“I hate saying this but I have to cancel Lollapalooza and Outside Lands,” reads the announcement posted to X on Thursday morning. “I made a commitment that I can no longer keep, and that bums me out knowing how excited folks were. That is not sexy at all. Please please forgive me or call me names when you see me in person. Love.”

No reason was given for the cancellation of the appearances.

In his place, Lollapalooza has announced that Megan Thee Stallion will take over as the Thursday headlining performer in Chicago. She will join Hozier in the anchor spots for the first day of the festival on August 1, with Sza, Stray Kids, The Killers, Future X Mstro Boomin, Blink 182, and Melanie Martinez headlining the other dates of the festival, which also features a performance by Skrillex.

Hot girl summer in Chicago 😎 Unfortunately, Tyler, the Creator will not be able to perform this year. See @theestallion headline Lolla on Thursday, August 1st! pic.twitter.com/qin2dCr0ii — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) June 20, 2024

Outside Lands has turned to Sabrina Carpenter as its new headliner for its Saturday slate. She will take the stage August 10, joining The Killers (Friday) and Sturgill Simpson (Sunday) in headlining the event at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. Thursday was a big day for Carpenter, who also announced plans for a headlining arena tour across North America in the morning, just about the same time as the headlining spot announcement from Outside Lands.

We are excited to announce that @SabrinaAnnLynn will now headline the Lands End stage on Saturday, August 10th! Due to personal reasons, Tyler, the Creator will no longer be performing at Outside Lands. https://t.co/siTzLN7n0g pic.twitter.com/QGgFyzivfy — Outside Lands (@sfoutsidelands) June 20, 2024

Tyler, the Creator had also headlined both Lollapalooza and Outside Lands in 2021, performing those festivals on the heels of the release of his most recent album Call Me If You Get Lost. He released Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale in 2023 containing songs recorded for the album but not included in the original release. He performed earlier this year as one of the headlining acts at Coachella, and is also slated to be one of the headliners at Austin City Limits in October.