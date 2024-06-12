Hip-hop and rap singer-songwriter Vince Staples released his latest album, Dark Times, in May, and amid the brand-new songs came the announcement of his “Black in America” tour.

The “Black in America” trek will kick off October 14 at The Eastern in Atlanta, followed by several stops in cities like New York, Boston, Toronto, Seattle, San Francisco, and more, with the final destination at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles on November 6.

Baby Rose will join the tour as a special guest. The artist contributed to Staples’ latest release with additional vocals on the “Shame on the Devil” track.

The 13-date North American run will follow the rapper’s ongoing European tour and performances at festivals across the nation, such as Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits. He just concluded his shows in Köln, Berlin, London, and Manchester, and will head to Birmingham and Barcelona for gigs through the end of this month. Then, he will cross the pond for a couple of performances in Wichita and Chicago ahead of his fall run.

Ahead of Dark Times, Staples dropped Summertime ’06 (2015), Big Fish Theory (2017), FM! (2018), Vince Staples (2021), and Ramona Park Broke My Heart (2022). He launched his musical career with his involvement in the California-based alternative hip hop collective Odd Future, namely Mike G and Earl Sweatshirt. His appearances on projects by Odd Future members, Earl, Journey to the 5th Echelon (2010), and Doris (2013) helped him gain further recognition.

This year, he also released a Netflix series, The Vince Staples Show, while working on the new album.

Check out various ticket purchasing options and Staples’ complete tour schedule below:

Vince Staples – “Black In America” 2024 Tour Tickets

Vince Staples Tickets at Vincestaples.com

Vince Staples – “Black In America” 2024 Tour Dates

10/14/2024 @ The Eastern in Atlanta, GA*

10/18/2024 @ Terminal 5 in New York, NY**

10/20/2024 @ Roadrunner in Boston, MA*

10/21/2024 @ Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia, PA*

10/23/2024 @ History in Toronto, ON*

10/24/2024 @ The Anthem in Washington DC*

10/26/2024 @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre in Detroit, MI*

10/28/2024 @ Palace Theatre in Minneapolis, MN*

10/30/2024 @ Mission Ballroom in Denver, CO*

11/02/2024 @ Showbox SoDo in Seattle*

11/03/2024 @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom in Portland, OR*

11/05/2024 @ The Warfield in San Francisco, CA*

11/06/2024 @ Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, CA*

*with special guest Baby Rose

**special guest TBA