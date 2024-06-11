The Chicago Red Stars hosted Bay FC at Wrigley Field on Saturday, June 8, setting a new attendance record for the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

A crowd of 35,038 fans filled the stadium, surpassing the previous record of 34,130 — set by the Seattle Reign during Megan Rapinoe’s farewell match at Lumen Field in October of the previous year.

Karen Leetzow, President of the Chicago Red Stars, expressed her gratitude and pride following the match.

“On behalf of the Red Stars, I would like to thank all 35,038 fans and every person who helped us welcome this record-breaking crowd to Wrigley Field,” Leetzow said.

“Chicago has truly shown the country what’s possible when we level the playing field with a centrally located stadium that is easy to access and give these world-class athletes the support they deserve. Our club could not be prouder to call Chicago home.”

Wrigley Field, typically the home of Major League Baseball’s Chicago Cubs, has a seating capacity of 41,649. However, adjustments were necessary to convert the baseball diamond into a soccer pitch, which reduced the number of available seats.

Leetzow emphasized the significance of this event not only for the Red Stars, but for the entire NWSL and the future of women’s professional soccer.

“This historic match is not just momentous for the Red Stars, but for the NWSL and the future of women’s professional soccer,” she said. “Chicago proved once again that fans are hungry to witness the intense level of competition that exists on the pitch every week in the NWSL and around the world.”