Through a new partnership with Ticketmaster, American Airlines’ frequent fliers members can now redeem miles for event tickets.

Tickets will be available at the AAdvantage Events website for concerts, sports, theatre, art, comedy, music festivals, and family shows throughout Canada and the U.S. AAdvantage points-holders will have access to both standard and resale event tickets.

Frequent fliers can redeem their miles by logging on to their account and searching for an event with the price of tickets and the number of miles needed to purchase the tickets. Users can use a combination of cash and miles, and purchasers will be able to gain more miles and loyalty points after completing the transaction. For each $1 spent on standard or resale tickets, users will earn one AAdvantage mile and one loyalty point.

“You get access to all the same Ticketmaster tickets available from their regular website at the exact same prices, but AAdvantage members can also earn miles and Loyalty Points or use miles to pay for tickets here,” American Airlines states on their website.

Those who do not have an event in mind can use the website’s entertainment guide to find upcoming tours, events, and special ticket offer. Additionally, users can receive personalized recommendations to see when their favorite artists are heading on tour or sporting teams are coming to town.

Purchased tickets will automatically be available via their Ticketmaster account, and users will be able to download the e-tickets.

Learn more about AAdvantage Events here.