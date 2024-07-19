Country music icon Garth Brooks is set to be honored at the Austin City Limits 10th Anniversary Hall of Fame Induction. This honor coincides with the commencement of ACL’s 50th anniversary year.

Brooks, accompanied by his band, will perform on September 5 at Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater in Austin, Texas. The induction ceremony will be aired as a special hour-long broadcast on PBS at a later date.

Brooks first appeared on the show in 1990 and later graced the ACL stage twice during its 25th anniversary year, both opening and closing the season. Reflecting on his upcoming induction, Brooks expressed profound gratitude.

“To be part of anything Austin City Limits is and always has been an honor,” Brooks said. “I am humbled and grateful to not only be a part of the 50th Anniversary, but to be inducted into the ACL Hall of Fame is over the top.”

Since the inception of the ACL Hall of Fame in 2014, the show has honored artists who have made significant contributions to its five-decade journey. The inaugural awards celebrated Willie Nelson and Stevie Ray Vaughan, while last year saw Brooks’ wife, Trisha Yearwood, receiving the honor.

The “Friends in Low Places” singer is currently in the middle of his “Plus One” Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – set to conclude on December 22. Fans can purchase their tickets to see Brooks live by visiting one of the links below:

