In response to an overwhelming demand from fans, Caesars Entertainment and Live Nation urged country music singer Garth Brooks to extend his Las Vegas residency, Garth Brooks/Plus ONE, into 2024.

“My experience working with the family and crew at Caesars and the audiences of the residency has been next level. I couldn’t have picked a better place to play or better people to play for,” Brooks said in a press release.

The additional 18 dates at The Colosseum Stage will give fans more opportunities to see the legendary performer – where no two nights are alike. The “Friends in Low Places” singer is scheduled to return to The Colosseum Stage on November 29 and wrap up his 2023 shows on December 16.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Cyber Monday, November 27, at 10:00 a.m. PST for the first nine shows and 12 p.m. PST for the remaining nine shows. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, November 21, at 10:00 a.m. PST until Sunday, November 26, at 10:00 p.m. PST through the Citi Entertainment program.

Brooks is also set to headline the first-ever Amazon Music Live Special. The show, set to take place on November 24, will broadcast on both Prime Video and Twitch, starting at 7 p.m. ET on November 24.

To purchase tickets for Garth Brooks Plus ONE residency, visit MegaSeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with code “TICKETNEWS.”

Last Updated on November 21, 2023