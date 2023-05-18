Garth Brooks, whose Plus One residency at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas gets underway tonight, announced the early 2024 performance dates Thursday morning, urging fans to sign up for access to purchase them through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan system.

ANNOUNCEMENT: New 2024 shows for Garth Brooks/Plus ONE, The Vegas Residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace go ON SALE 5/31. Register now through Thursday, 5/25 at 5 PM PT to become a Ticketmaster verified fan https://t.co/b0DTmQNoFI ! -Team Garth pic.twitter.com/MD0GztRcVN — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) May 18, 2023

The announcement of the new dates came just hours before the first set of shows was set to kick off in Las Vegas, which will nine dates between now and early June, nine more in July, then nine in December. Teased during the initial sales process of the 2023 residency dates but not given any specifics, the 2024 shows are scheduled for April through July, with tickets on sale beginning May 31.

Garth Brooks 2024 Residency Dates:

• April 2024: 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

• May 2024: 2, 4, 5

• June 2024: 26, 28, 29

• July 2024: 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, 13

Those looking to purchase tickets can register for two branches of the Verified Fan sale. One will be limited to Citi cardmembers, with the other open to any who wish to apply. Both have their registration open now, and it will remain open through Thursday, May 25 at 5 p.m. (PT). The Citi presale for those chosen through the program for access will take place on Tuesday, May 30, with the general “verified” sale on Wednesday, May 31. Each show will have a specific sales window, according to the Verified Fan information page.

Garth Brooks “Verified Fan” Ticket Sale Key Dates:

1. Thursday, May 25 at 5 PM PT – Registration closes for Citi® Presale powered by Verified Fan and the Verified Fan Onsale.

2. Monday, May 29 – Invitations for Citi® Presale powered by Verified Fan will be sent.

3. Tuesday, May 30 – Citi® Presale powered by Verified Fan to see Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Vegas Residency opens. All shows will be assigned specific presale windows which will be communicated prior to the start of the presale.

4. Tuesday, May 30 – Invitations for Verified Fan Onsale will be sent.

5. Wednesday, May 31 – The Verified Fan Onsale opens. All shows will be assigned specific on sale windows which will be communicated prior to the start of the onsale.

Fans should expect to see surged “dynamic” and “platinum” priced tickets for the Las Vegas shows if they are granted access through the program. Brooks, who has spoken out against such surge pricing systems when used by other artists, made the exception in his criticism when used for residency shows (such as these, which he was unquestionably in the process of finalizing when he spoke on the subject.)

Tickets for Garth Brooks shows in Las Vegas went on sale in late 2022 and were subject to the full force of Live Nation/Ticketmaster “dynamic” ticket price surging systems, despite Brooks’ having criticized their use by other artists in the past.

“The thing I hate about [dynamic pricing] the hardest it’s on is the fan, the one who allows you to live your dream,” he told the Star Telegram when asked about Bruce Springsteen’s controversial use of the dynamic pricing systems.“But if you go play Vegas, you do a residency, you’re going to do dynamic pricing. It’s going to be tough, so residencies are hard, but they always are because of the limited amount of seating anyway,” he said.

Tickets for tonight’s opening show at Caesar’s are not available through the primary box office for less than $941.91 after fees are added. Ticket resale platforms have inventory available for far less – prices start at $309 for a seat in the 400 level for members at Ticket Club, with 100-level seats (like the ones on Ticketmaster mentioned above) can be had for $710 and up as of Thursday morning.

The full schedule of Garth Brooks Plus One residency shows in Las Vegas as well as links to ticket marketplaces are available below:

Garth Brooks Tour Dates

May 18 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum

May 20 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum

May 21 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum

May 25 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum

May 27 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum

May 28 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum

June 1 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum

June 3 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum

June 4 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum

July 6 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum

July 8 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum

July 9 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum

July 13 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum

July 15 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum

July 16 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum

July 20 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum

July 22 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum

July 23 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum

November 29 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum

December 1 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum

December 2 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum

December 6 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum

December 8 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum

December 9 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum

December 13 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum

December 15 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum

December 16 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum

2024

April 18 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum

April 20 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum

April 21 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum

April 25 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum

April 27 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum

April 28 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum

May 2 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum

May 4 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum

May 5 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum

June 26 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum

June 28 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum

June 29 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum

July 3 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum

July 5 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum

July 6 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum

July 10 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum

July 12 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum

July 13 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum

Last Updated on May 18, 2023 by Dave Clark