This Black Friday, country legend Garth Brooks is set to headline the first-ever Amazon Music Live Special. The concert will stream live from the grand opening of his brand new downtown Nashville bar, “Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk,” offering a front-row seat to one of his iconic “Dive Bar” concerts.

The show, set to take place on November 24, will broadcast on both Prime Video and Twitch, starting at 7 p.m. ET on November 24. This performance marks a special occasion as Brooks will debut new music for the first time live. The setlist will also feature several of his number-one hits from his extensive discography, including tracks from his upcoming album, “Time Traveler,” scheduled for release on November 7.

Before the concert begins, Garth Brooks fans can watch Twitch starting at 6 p.m. ET for the Amazon Music Live pre-show, hosted by “Country Heat Weekly” podcast stars Kelly Sutton and Amber Anderson.

The Black Friday Amazon Music Live special will air right after the first-ever NFL game played on Black Friday.

Earlier this year, Brooks announced a residency dubbed “Plus One” at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, which is set to kick-off in April 2024. Find tickets to his Las Vegas shows on MegaSeats (use code TICKETNEWS for 10% off), StubHub, or Ticket Club, where members can receive a free membership with code “TICKETNEWS.”

Last Updated on November 6, 2023