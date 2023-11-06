The world of Broadway is preparing for a groundbreaking new production; “S/He and Me” is a bio-musical that delves into the extraordinary life of the accomplished actor and transgender activist Alexandra Billings.

Alexandra herself, known for her impressive career on Broadway and her role in the Amazon series “Transparent,” will headline the awaited production. With an industry workshop presentation set for March 2024, the show is already generating anticipation among theater enthusiasts. The musical spans over five decades and explores Billings’ struggles with homelessness, prostitution, drug abuse, and her eventual success.

“S/He and Me” is being produced by Tom D’Angora and Michael D’Angora – with co-producers Schmengie Inc. Joanne Gordon will be at the helm of directing with an original score crafted by Andre Catrini. According to an article by Broadway News, the producers describe the musical as, “a powerful exploration of identity, love, and resilience.”

Billings made her way to Broadway in 2018 and made history by becoming the first openly transgender performer to portray the role of Madame Morrible in the Broadway musical “Wicked.”

As “S/He and Me” continues to take shape, theatergoers and LGBTQ+ advocates eagerly await further casting announcements and details about the spring workshop and full production.

Last Updated on November 6, 2023