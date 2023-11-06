Two Step Inn is heading to Texas next spring for a two-day festival with a packed lineup where “old school, new school, and everything in between come together.”

Country stars Cody Johnson and Turnpike Troubadours will headline the festival; Johnson just released an album on November 3 and is on tour, while Turnpike Troubadors dropped a record in August. Blues-rocker Hank Williams, Jr. will also take the stage, along with multi-genre artist Ryan Bingham and Canadian country-folk singer Colter Wall. Notable artists include country’s Martina McBride, “I Hope You Dance” singer Lee Ann Womack, rapper Ludacris, and “Tennessee Orange” Megan Moroney, as well as Clink Black, Charley Crockett, Ian Munsick, and Pat Green.

Drake Milligan, Zach Top, Ella Langley, and Bo Staloch are among the artists to round-out the bill. All weekend long, a DJ stage will include performances from Country Curious DJs, Disko Cowboy, Flying Mojito Bros, Fundido, Rodeo Starr, and DJ Mel.

The festival will fun from Saturday, April 20 to Sunday, April 21, 2024 at San Gabriel Park in Georgetown.

Single-day tickets and two-day passes are currently up-for-grabs. Browse tickets via marketplaces like MegaSeats (and score 10% off using the discount code TICKETNEWS), StubHub, and Ticket Club — where readers can get a free membership with the code TICKETNEWS.

See the full lineup below:

