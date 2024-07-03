Canadian punk-rock princess Avril Lavigne has been appointed to the Order of Canada for her significant contributions to both culture and communities in Canada and globally.

The announcement was made on Friday, June 28, by Canadian Governor General Mary Simon. Governor General Simon highlighted Lavigne’s remarkable impact on the music industry and her philanthropic endeavors, stating, “She paved the way for female-driven punk-rock music.”

Since her breakout with the debut album “Let Go” in 2002, Lavigne has been known to push boundaries and defy expectations, crafting a sound that blends punk, pop, and rock elements.

“Avril Lavigne is one of the best-selling female artists of all time,” the official proclamation read. “With over 50 million albums sold worldwide, she paved the way for female-driven punk-rock music and continues to do so today.”

Governor General Simon also emphasized Lavigne’s generosity, noting, “generous with her time, she supports individuals with serious illnesses, disabilities, and Lyme disease through the Avril Lavigne Foundation.”

Established in 2010, the foundation aims to provide support to those affected by Lyme disease and other serious conditions. It also focuses on funding research and raising awareness about the disease, a cause close to Lavigne’s heart due to her personal battle with Lyme disease.

Additionally, Lavigne’s role as a global ambassador for Special Olympics highlights her commitment to promoting inclusion and ending the stigma around intellectual disabilities.

Lavigne’s appointment to the Order of Canada comes at a time when she is currently on the road for “The Greatest Hits” tour, which launched in May 2024. The “Complicated” singer is set to return to North America in August for a final series of shows, with support from fellow Canadian rockers Simple Plan. Her last tour date is scheduled for September 18 in Calgary, AB at Scotiabank Saddledome.

