Big Soto is set to embark on his “Sotorius U.S.A Tour 2024.” The trek is slated to visit 16 cities across the United States from November to December.

“Sotorius U.S.A Tour 2024” is scheduled to begin on November 14 at Denver’s Summit. From there, the Venezuelan singer will make stops in cities such as Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, San Diego, Dallas, Chicago, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, and Atlanta before wrapping up on December 22 at the Miami Beach Bandshell.

Big Soto’s music career consists of hits such as “Mula,” “Hennessy,” “Todo Va Estar Bien,” and “Ponte.” His latest release, “Mezcalito en Copa,” a collaboration with Puerto Rican artist Lunay, was released on June 24 and has already garnered significant attention and acclaim.

A complete list of ticket-purchasing options and tour dates can be found below:

Sotorius U.S.A. Tour Dates

Thu, Nov 14 – Denver, CO – Summit

Sat, Nov 16 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Thu, Nov 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco

Fri, Nov 22 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

Fri, Nov 29 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

Sat, Nov 30 – Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Sun, Dec 01 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Thu, Dec 05 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Sun, Dec 08 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Thu, Dec 12 – Washington, DC – The Howard Theatre

Fri, Dec 13 – New Haven, CT – Toads

Sun, Dec 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

Thu, Dec 19 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

Fri, Dec 20 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Sat, Dec 21 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues

Sun, Dec 22 – Miami Beach, FL – Miami Beach Bandshell