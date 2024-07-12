The 2024 British Formula 1 Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit set a new single-day attendance record, with 164,000 guests on race day. Over the weekend, the race attracted 480,000 fans, equaling the record-breaking attendance of 2023.

The race itself featured a victory for British Mercedes driver Sir Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton’s win marked his ninth at Silverstone and his first since 2021. At 39-years-old, Hamilton became the oldest F1 race winner of the 21st century and the first driver to win a Grand Prix beyond their 300th start.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, the current world champion, finished second, while McLaren’s Lando Norris, another British driver, secured third place.

Earlier this month, Silverstone’s managing director, Stuart Pringle, faced fan criticism over ticket prices. In the week leading up to the race, the cheapest three-day weekend ticket was priced at £629 (€745/$806), sparking concerns about affordability.

While cheaper options were available earlier in the on-sale period, the high prices remained a point of contention. Additionally, the 2024 race weekend experienced slower ticket sales compared to previous years, notably the 2022 edition, which enjoyed its fastest-ever sell-out.

According to a report by BBC, Pringle defended the ticket prices.

“It’s good value when you weigh up what’s included,” Pringle said. “Not only are you getting a world-class sporting event, you are getting a concert within the ticket price every night of the entire weekend.”

The event also featured 47 musical acts, with headliners such as Rudimental, Stormzy, Pete Tong, and Kings of Leon entertaining fans.

The US 2024 Formula 1 US Grand Prix concert in Austin, TX, is scheduled for October 19.